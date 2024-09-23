Share this postAudra's Conversation With Kathryn Saari (MellowKat)firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript2Share this postAudra's Conversation With Kathryn Saari (MellowKat)firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Audra's Conversation With Kathryn Saari (MellowKat)Eye of the STORM Podcast LIVE S2 E7 09/19/24FM8Sep 23, 20242Share this postAudra's Conversation With Kathryn Saari (MellowKat)firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareTranscriptSource: Eye of the STORMhttps://rumble.com/v5fkp2q-eye-of-the-storm-podcast-live-s2-e7-091924-with-kathryn-saari.htmlDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionAudra's Conversation With Kathryn Saari (MellowKat)firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFM8’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsFM8Recent PostsWAKING UP IN BABELSep 22 • FM8Radiation - The Unwanted Guest Sep 22 • FM8CHARACTERISTICS OF CRYSTALS - 1964Sep 20 • FM8D.E. H.E.L. ON EARTHSep 16 • FM8TABLETS OF DARKNESSSep 14 • FM8Nasal Cannula Transitions To BlackSep 13 • FM8When The Electric Dragon Sleeps Sep 11 • FM8
Audra's Conversation With Kathryn Saari (MellowKat)