Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

CHARACTERISTICS OF CRYSTALS - 1964

Quartz aka Silica
FM8
Sep 20, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

Source: PublicResourceOrg

https://youtu.be/1Vo8zj5OSCs?si=FUUKKVhZA06GPLhj

Source:

SAM
Metamorphosis Of Crystal Technology

🔬SAM 🦋️✨, [Sep 20, 2024 at 1:29:02 PM]:

Normal observation under the microscope – which means – hardly any radiation – since we live in the middle of nowhere – no 5G – no Wi-Fi – cell phone reception possible – low-radiation microscope – however, the light has a disproportionately high blue component – and that is exactly what I attribute the reaction to. It is an NLT technique with neutral white high-power LEDs.

It was a chance observation – not something I set out to do...

Discussion about this podcast

FM8’s Substack
FM8’s Substack
Authors
FM8
Recent Posts
D.E. H.E.L. ON EARTH
  FM8
TABLETS OF DARKNESS
  FM8
Nasal Cannula Transitions To Black
  FM8
When The Electric Dragon Sleeps
  FM8
BIOSENSING TECHNOLOGY 2011
  FM8
Parenting In The Age Of Deception
  FM8
The Liberty Brothers With Clifford Carnicom, Elana Freeland and Billy Hayes
  FM8