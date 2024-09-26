Helene & Houston - 09.26.2024

IN RANDOM ORDER - SOME PULSES- MW BACKSCATTER SIGNATURE WHEN THEY PULSE THE IONO WITH MHZ HUNDREDS OF EVENTS LIKE THESE THE EVIDENCE LIES IN THE CONSTANT/PLANNED MANIPULATION OF THE ATMOSPHERE. SAME PATTERNS BEFORE, DURING, AFTER EXTREME WEATHER- FLOOD, STORM, ETC.

Credits: TRL (Atmospheric Physicist)

Location: AUS

TIMELAPSE ON THE EAST COAST IN 2022- AT THE END YOU'LL SEE THE WAVES IN THE BACKGROUND. MANY EXAMPLES FROM GROUND, SATELLITE ETC. OR REGULAR/SPECIFIC CLOUD PATTERN ASSOCIATED WITH MESSING UP WITH IONOSPHERE.

The evidence lies in the constant/planned manipulation of the atmosphere.

Same patterns before, during, and after extreme weather- floods, storms, etc.

There is also the iono profile (ionogram) showing the intensity of the reflection vs the frequency (in Mhz). To know the profile of the ionosphere they send frequencies; when there is reflection back to the ground there is a dot on the graph. The more scattering means more energy. More about this for another time.

