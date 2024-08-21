Share this postWHAT A TANGLED WEB firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript25Share this postWHAT A TANGLED WEB firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7WHAT A TANGLED WEB Look Up - Cry Out FM8Aug 21, 202425Share this postWHAT A TANGLED WEB firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7ShareTranscriptPlease Email Me if you are interested or would like to set up a video conference.I use Zoom, Telegram, FaceTime, Skype, and Discord.FireMedic8@proton.meShare this discussionWHAT A TANGLED WEB firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7 CommentsFM8’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsFM8Recent PostsIntense EMR & The Biological Burden Aug 28 • FM8THE LAST HOUR REPORT: FINAL LOCKDOWNAug 26 • FM8Crystals - Nicotine - Fibers Aug 24 • FM8AMI - What A Big Mesh We Find Ourselves In Aug 23 • FM8Hiding In The False Light Aug 19 • FM8Crystallization & Smart Bubble Influence Aug 17 • FM8Fungus, Cross Linking Polymers & Synthetic Threads Aug 10 • FM8
WHAT A TANGLED WEB