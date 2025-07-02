Forensic Arborist Robert Brame Reviews Shocking Insights on Unprecedented Fire Behavior

Source: Brush Junkie

https://youtu.be/kJsRGl2_lzM

This is a collection of the best excerpts from the 2nd half of our previous interview with Forensic Arborist Robert Brame, explaining unprecedented fire behavior and damage indicators seen after hundreds of visits to dozens of fire locations across California; from the Santa Rosa "Tubbs Fire" in 2017 and Paradise "Camp Fire" in 2018, to the more recent 2025 fires in Los Angeles and Northern California, and many more. Robert's evidence is based on his multi-disciplinary background with 50 years of combined experience as an Arborist, Botanist, and independent Fire investigator.

If you would like to support Robert's investigations, you can donate to him at the following address: PO Box 2835 20283 Santa Maria Avenue Castro Valley, CA 94546

Full interview below:

https://youtu.be/IetUnvQOmKA