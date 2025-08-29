FM8’s Substack

WHAT FEW PEOPLE TALK ABOUT

Your Not "Crazy" or "Delusional". Those who ignore it...
Aug 29, 2025
Links Provided By Chad:

Spider - https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/53980

Facial Hair melting - https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/52805

Shower Curtain - https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/71606

Seed and Couch fuzz with nano tech attacking each other - https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/71603?single

https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/71605

Sheetrock with nano fibers hiding tech - https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/71602

Another object pulled from my sheetrock - Graphine oxide antennas assembled in my wall also.

https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/27263

Pictures of silk webs on car tire after falling from plane.

https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/82547?single

Picture of me mowing "fuck Bill" in my yard - https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/72197?single

Picture of self assembling antenna on my network rack to steal transfer of data for our application courtesy of Microsoft - https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/55835

Other videos of nanotech

Plants overloaded with nanotech - https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/52810

