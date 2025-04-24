FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
2

Tech Talk - Part One

My Journey
FM8's avatar
FM8
Apr 24, 2025
5
2
Share
Transcript

Start at the top and work your way down.

Synthetic Biology Playlist:

https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/NjQh0sfKo7ez/

Related:

How To Build The Spyk

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ru337XQZxMkf

HOW TO BUILD THE TRIANGLE DEVICE

FM8
·
April 3, 2024
HOW TO BUILD THE TRIANGLE DEVICE

Magnet Set-Up

Read full story

Tech Talk With A Friend

FM8
·
July 17, 2024
Tech Talk With A Friend

Over Four Years of Synthetic Infestation Content (Playlist):

Read full story

EXPOSING SUFFOLK - PART ONE: THE CHIEF

FM8
·
October 16, 2023
EXPOSING SUFFOLK - PART ONE: THE CHIEF

This is just a fraction of the story. I was terminated from Suffolk Virginia Fire & Rescue in July of 2022. I was an 18-year career Firefighter/Paramedic in excellent standing. However, standing up and advocating for others to have informed consent will get you tagged with all kinds of labels, for example, Disobedient, Behavioral, Disorderly, Violent, a…

Read full story

Discussion about this video

© 2025 FM8
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture