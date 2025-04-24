Tech Talk - Part One

Start at the top and work your way down.
Synthetic Biology Playlist:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/NjQh0sfKo7ez/
EXPOSING SUFFOLK - PART ONE: THE CHIEF
This is just a fraction of the story. I was terminated from Suffolk Virginia Fire & Rescue in July of 2022. I was an 18-year career Firefighter/Paramedic in excellent standing. However, standing up and advocating for others to have informed consent will get you tagged with all kinds of labels, for example, Disobedient, Behavioral, Disorderly, Violent, a…
