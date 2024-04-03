👆 Testing Device for None-Flasher Users 👆
Materials List:
24V 6A Power Supply
Electrical Tape Black (1 Roll)
12AWG Speaker Wire (200 Foot)
Alligator Clips (4)
Duck Tape Max (1 Roll)
Ceramic Magnets 30mm x 4mm (40)
None Flasher Users I would go with a Switch-mode power supply, power supplies may have a short life cycle utilized this way, however, I know many users now who have used them this way for over a year now.
For Flasher Users I would go with a two-pin - 12v - 12.5amp minimum thermal flasher.
Switching Out The Flasher ☝️
My Current Set-Up 👇
Related 👇
If you would like to contribute, click the link below:
HOW TO BUILD THE TRIANGLE DEVICE