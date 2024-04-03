Playback speed
HOW TO BUILD THE TRIANGLE DEVICE

Last Updated: 09.26.2024
Apr 03, 2024
👆 Testing Device for None-Flasher Users 👆

Materials List:

24V 6A Power Supply

Electrical Tape Black (1 Roll)

12AWG Speaker Wire (200 Foot)

Alligator Clips (4)

Duck Tape Max (1 Roll)

Ceramic Magnets 30mm x 4mm (40)

None Flasher Users I would go with a Switch-mode power supply, power supplies may have a short life cycle utilized this way, however, I know many users now who have used them this way for over a year now.

For Flasher Users I would go with a two-pin - 12v - 12.5amp minimum thermal flasher.

Switching Out The Flasher ☝️

Added 04.24.2024 Based On Common Questions

My Current Set-Up 👇

