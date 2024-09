Cat Hair - Side By Side Comparison ☝️

The bio-mimetic starts off clear, and transparent in the beginning stages, and will develop into "hair". I have been looking at this for over 10 years now.

And yes a Google search will generate the segmented "hair", I have talked to countless individuals who see these segmented structures daily as a so-called floater. We have also seen them in myriad individual’s blood. Again, Mimetics or just ubiquitous cat hair, you decide.