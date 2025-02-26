Support Request

My brother WT needs financial support to keep his website up and running. Like many of us, the COVID Error/Era has affected us in our pockets; some may never recover—the loss of jobs and careers. Lots of us saw the writing on the wall early on in the social engineering program that hit the world all at once and were able to bank up in preparation for the inevitable. My brother has come to the end of that storehouse.
His highly organized work has helped so many people wake up to the multi-vector assault wagons we are all surrounded by.
Please consider contributing $5 to help keep wickedtruths.org operational.
Donate here to support : buymeacoffee.com/wickedtruths
Recent Posts
Share this post