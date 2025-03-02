Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
5

Monopoly - Follow The Money

Documentary by Tim Gielen
FM8
Mar 02, 2025
1
5
Share
Transcript

Source: Vrouwen Voor Vrijheid

Published 04.07.2021

https://youtu.be/D2t4u_tEefM?si=OU1tfSEIz_EkCNP6

Discussion about this video

FM8’s Substack
FM8’s Substack
Authors
FM8
Recent Posts
100 Days Later: "Spider" Silk Acid Bath
  FM8 and MellowKat
Odessa & Kat - Discuss The Mosquito Nerve Agent "Adulticide"
  FM8
Lidocaine & Mycelium Crystal Networks
  FM8
Support Request
  FM8
Agents Of Confusion
  FM8
Third Snow Collection - Fungus Sprouts
  FM8
Third Snow Collection
  FM8