POLYMERIZED "OXYGEN CARRIERS"

HBOC - Polymerizing Hemoglobin
May 26, 2024

What The Science Says:

“Polymerized hemoglobin-based oxygen carriers (HBOCs) are cell-free, cross-linked, nano-sized hemoglobin molecules designed as blood substitutes for emergency, trauma, and therapeutic oxygen delivery. They are produced via polymerization of purified hemoglobin (from human or bovine sources) using agents like glutaraldehyde to stabilize them, reducing rapid breakdown and improving oxygen delivery to tissues.”

Cited Material:

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-95975-3_30

https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT00076648

https://www.injuryjournal.com/article/S0020-1383(23)00296-6/abstract

https://www.blueletterbible.org/kjv/mar/5/9/p0/t_conc_962009

