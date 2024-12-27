Mind Monsters with Jerry Marzinsky Part 1 Inside Voices

Source: Engineering Mental Sanity - Jerry Marzinsky

Part 2

Part 3

For some time, I have questioned the mega-advanced “historical” structures associated with insane asylums and early behavioral medicine. The 1800s was the age of change “out of the ashes”, and it seemed many did not want to play along. Deploy the Asylums. Repurpose The Old World for the New One.

Central State Hospital

“State Lunatic, Idiot, and Epileptic Asylum.”

https://www.georgiaencyclopedia.org/articles/science-medicine/central-state-hospital/

Take a Google Walk Central State Hospital