Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Mind Monsters with Jerry Marzinsky Part 1 Inside Voices

FM8
Dec 27, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Source: Engineering Mental Sanity - Jerry Marzinsky

Part 2

Part 3

For some time, I have questioned the mega-advanced “historical” structures associated with insane asylums and early behavioral medicine. The 1800s was the age of change “out of the ashes”, and it seemed many did not want to play along. Deploy the Asylums. Repurpose The Old World for the New One.

Central State Hospital

“State Lunatic, Idiot, and Epileptic Asylum.”

https://www.georgiaencyclopedia.org/articles/science-medicine/central-state-hospital/

Take a Google Walk Central State Hospital

FM8’s Substack
FM8’s Substack
Authors
FM8
Recent Posts
Propaganda & Chemicals
  FM8
Eliza AI and WT - 'They're Turning Us Into Cyborgs'
  FM8 and WT
Aiden's Race
  FM8
Four Years In Twelve Mins
  FM8
And Now For The Rest Of The Story
  FM8
Jeff Rense & Cliff Mickelson - Fibers & Smart Dust
  FM8
Aerosol Crimes (2005)
  FM8