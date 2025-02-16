Chemwebs - Not Spider Webs -Scientific Proof

Source: The HAARP Report

https://youtu.be/8KLU2kATAvQ?si=scvET4SjkApZ6ItL

Show Notes From Source Video:

This is a scientific test, proving the chemwebs do NOT have the same spectral absorption, as natural spider webs. The chemwebs are bright white in color, and absorb MORE ultraviolet, than infrared, which is the opposite of natural spider webs. I'm very sad to upload this video. I was hoping this test would prove it was just a spider migration, NOT a new type of chemtrail, or bioweapon testing program. Since these webs are probably designed to block ultraviolet, to either protect the Earth, or to deliver a bioweapon, it made more sense to me, to test the optical characteristics, instead of just doing a metals composition test. This video shows optical testing may be the easiest method, to prove these are not natural spider webs. This video documents the VERY FIRST round of testing, and proves these particular chemwebs do NOT have the same optical properties as normal spider webs. Therefore, we can safely say, these chemwebs are NOT natural spider silk. Here is the UV absorption of Dibutyl Phthalate. Notice how it matches the UV peak at 280 nm, the same as my video: http://webbook.nist.gov/cgi/cbook.cgi... I call on other scientists to do these same tests. I'm sad to show this result. We are in much worse trouble, than we realize.

