Share this postCALIFORNIA SPIDER SILK - ISOPROPYL BATH firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript14Share this postCALIFORNIA SPIDER SILK - ISOPROPYL BATH firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther64CALIFORNIA SPIDER SILK - ISOPROPYL BATH FM8 and WillNov 10, 202414Share this postCALIFORNIA SPIDER SILK - ISOPROPYL BATH firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther64ShareTranscriptMicroscopy Credits: Will Will’s Unedited footage below: Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionCALIFORNIA SPIDER SILK - ISOPROPYL BATH firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFM8’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsFM8WillWrites Will: Micronaut SubscribeRecent PostsThe Dental Dilemma - Part 219 hrs ago • FM8Confessions of A.I. AssimilationNov 10 • FM8The Dental Dilemma Nov 9 • FM8FIBER WARFARENov 9 • FM8UBLF's - Unknown blood life forms.Nov 5 • FM8Ain't No GraveOct 30 • FM8RF FLYBYOct 27 • FM8
CALIFORNIA SPIDER SILK - ISOPROPYL BATH