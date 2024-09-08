Share this post BIOSENSING TECHNOLOGY 2011firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript6Share this post BIOSENSING TECHNOLOGY 2011firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther BIOSENSING TECHNOLOGY 2011Thank you, Christine R. FM8Sep 08, 20246Share this post BIOSENSING TECHNOLOGY 2011firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptSource: Skizit GestureMHS10: SENSING TECHNOLOGY IN MORGELLONShttps://youtu.be/v6fS_sK7C6Y?si=15-sMAcYf17qPMPOShare this discussion BIOSENSING TECHNOLOGY 2011firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther0 CommentsFM8’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsFM8Recent PostsParenting In The Age Of Deception Sep 8 • FM8The Liberty Brothers With Clifford Carnicom, Elana Freeland and Billy HayesSep 7 • FM8WHAT'S IN THAT RING Sep 6 • FM8Intense EMR & The Biological Burden Aug 28 • FM8THE LAST HOUR REPORT: FINAL LOCKDOWNAug 26 • FM8Crystals - Nicotine - Fibers Aug 24 • FM8AMI - What A Big Mesh We Find Ourselves In Aug 23 • FM8
BIOSENSING TECHNOLOGY 2011