FM8's Substack

Banana - First Look

Common Threads
FM8's avatar
FM8
May 14, 2025
10
5
Transcript

4X Objective Utilized For The Entire Video.

Set To Music: Beastie Boys - Sabotage (Seems Appropriate)

Bitchute Link for Downloading: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GaOkFnGx4hMn/

Google Search aka "The Story" Results for: banana with cobwebs

A "banana with cobwebs" is a common expression that refers to spider eggs or spiderlings found on a banana, usually within the peel or clinging to the fruit. These are not typically dangerous, but it's important to know what to do if you find them. 

Discussion about this video

