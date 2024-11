Storyline:

Set in the near future, "Vaccine AG19" explores a world in which the government has developed a new vaccine for an unknown virus that all citizens are forced to take. Soon after the vaccine is distributed, the human race becomes nearly extinct. Two characters meet by what they describe as fate, realize their purpose, and decide to fight back against the government that tried to kill them.—Robbi Stevens

