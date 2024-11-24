Aerosol Crimes (2005)

Related:

Climate Crimes: https://tinyurl.com/2avzy8nk



Frankenskies: The Truth About Weather Manipulation: https://tinyurl.com/htnvwtjw



WHAT in the World Are They Spraying? http://tinyurl.com/ww9wx9fh



WHY in the World Are They Spraying? https://tinyurl.com/36bffpbc



"The Dimming" Documentary ~ Exposing The Global Climate Engineering Cover-Up: http://tinyurl.com/yvhzuv76



"UNconventional Grey" - A Documentary About Damage Caused by Govt Funded Geoengineering/Weather Warfare Programs: http://tinyurl.com/ms8mcfbk



Effects Chemtrails and Geoengineering are Having On the Planet: http://tinyurl.com/ycy35k3w



"Overcast" - An Investigative Film About Geoengineering, Chemtrails and Weather Manipulation http://tinyurl.com/ycxz5f5h



Documentary: "Climate ~ The Cold Truth" How "Climate Change" is Used to Remove Your Rights and Freedoms https://tinyurl.com/yck6nf8p



Climate Change Lies - Ivy League Scientists Expose Climate Fraud: https://tinyurl.com/taukksf



Catastrophic Climate Change BS - COP 28 is the Codification of Elite Hate, and Lies: https://tinyurl.com/muvvbzkd

Ever Wonder Why the Corrupt UN is Screaming "Global Boiling"? https://tinyurl.com/mvb42zst

