I'm Eric, also known as FM8. I had an 18-year career as a Firefighter/Paramedic. During my career, I wore several additional hats:

### Additional Roles and Experiences

- Three years with the State Police as a Tactical SWAT Medic

- Ten years as a functional Paramedic in the Local ED

- Eight years on a regional mobile communications team (CommL & CommT)

With my extensive experience in advanced medicine and communications, I knew something needed fixing, and my days were numbered. Despite the anti-human protocols mandated by my district, I never followed them or got in trouble.

### The Start of My Troubles

My problems began like many others. In October 2021, a "test or vax" policy was introduced, which was the start of my troubles. I had been holding on to my discoveries since February 2021, regarding the measurable microwave energy and Bluetooth broadcast signals that most of my peers were emitting. I knew it was sinister then, and many did not take the shot.

### Uncovering the Truth

The Policy Barons pushed the testing policy viciously, simply micro-dosing the uninjected with the same injection components. I tried to reveal the nature of these technologies, but everyone thought I had lost my mind. Shortly after, I was terminated, which led me to learn more about the mechanism of this body-dwelling, broadcasting synthetic biological system.

### Finding a Solution

This led me to Tony P., who brought forth my knowledge and understanding of this nanotechnology assault we are facing and how to build the nanotech countermeasure