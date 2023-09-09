FM8’s Substack

Home
Archive
About

I'm Eric, also known as FM8. I had an 18-year career as a Firefighter/Paramedic. During my career, I wore several additional hats:

### Additional Roles and Experiences

- Three years with the State Police as a Tactical SWAT Medic

- Ten years as a functional Paramedic in the Local ED

- Eight years on a regional mobile communications team (CommL & CommT)

With my extensive experience in advanced medicine and communications, I knew something needed fixing, and my days were numbered. Despite the anti-human protocols mandated by my district, I never followed them or got in trouble.

### The Start of My Troubles

My problems began like many others. In October 2021, a "test or vax" policy was introduced, which was the start of my troubles. I had been holding on to my discoveries since February 2021, regarding the measurable microwave energy and Bluetooth broadcast signals that most of my peers were emitting. I knew it was sinister then, and many did not take the shot.

### Uncovering the Truth

The Policy Barons pushed the testing policy viciously, simply micro-dosing the uninjected with the same injection components. I tried to reveal the nature of these technologies, but everyone thought I had lost my mind. Shortly after, I was terminated, which led me to learn more about the mechanism of this body-dwelling, broadcasting synthetic biological system.

### Finding a Solution

This led me to Tony P., who brought forth my knowledge and understanding of this nanotechnology assault we are facing and how to build the nanotech countermeasure

Subscribe to FM8’s Substack

My personal Substack

People

FM8

@firemedic8
Synthetic Biology Researcher/Consultant Email: firemedic8@proton.me
© 2024 FM8
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture