We had FAKE 'snow', here in New England (CT).
In all of my 60 years......I have NEVER seen anything like it!
When I went out to shovel, there was about 1 ft. of 'snow'.....
I get my shovel under the 'snow', and it was like Stevia (the powdered sweetener)......
ZERO weight to it, and it 'collapsed' while on the shovel. (as if one was shoveling Stevia)
Obviously, I've seen/shoveled 'Powdered Snow' before......this stuff didn't come anywhere close to ACTUAL powdered snow!!
It was blowing my mind, the whole time that I was shoveling!!
I went inside and got 2 glasses (12 oz), and scooped the 'snow' into them......brought them inside, covered them with plastic wrap, and they sat on my kitchen table.
Took FOREVER for the 'snow' to 'melt', in the glasses.
The glasses are still sitting on my table, covered......I wish that I had a microscope, so I could have a proper 'look-see'!
I see MRBB333 on YT has been sharing screen shots from viewers who have noticed these (single) spikes forming in their ice cubes created in their home freezers.
Water.
