Good morning Eric. Indeed, seems we are living in a fabricated version of reality. Truman Show. So many incongruancies. Finding peace in abandoning any sense of certainty. From this perspective, I aim my attention towards the processes of nature and life, which are in constant process, of which my 'lil human flesh bag are but a mere blip in the whole of all. Very humbling.
The psychopaths scrambling to attempt to control, and 'own' all of it now I find so ridiculously humorous, yet still have to deal with navigating the problems created by the hubris.
Sending love to you and yours. From the mountains of West Virginistan 💙
Thank you.
All the so called "wild fires' with same fingerprints were horrific new normal
Nausea. With Lahaina the Torture Show. I guess it was a volcano too??? Beyond human
No posts
Good morning Eric. Indeed, seems we are living in a fabricated version of reality. Truman Show. So many incongruancies. Finding peace in abandoning any sense of certainty. From this perspective, I aim my attention towards the processes of nature and life, which are in constant process, of which my 'lil human flesh bag are but a mere blip in the whole of all. Very humbling.
The psychopaths scrambling to attempt to control, and 'own' all of it now I find so ridiculously humorous, yet still have to deal with navigating the problems created by the hubris.
Sending love to you and yours. From the mountains of West Virginistan 💙
Thank you.
All the so called "wild fires' with same fingerprints were horrific new normal
Nausea. With Lahaina the Torture Show. I guess it was a volcano too??? Beyond human