Morning of 01.22.2025
DF - 4x OBJ
Unlike the last two snow collections, the baseline appears to be more fibrous, with very few active particles.
Very, very interesting. We are truly inundated.
Ironically, this morning I put out a request on X for someone to capture the snow falling in FL and have it taken to a lab. Was your sample scooped up off the ground or was it caught in mid-air?