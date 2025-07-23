FM8’s Substack

FM8
18h

I Mentioned Faraday Cage In The Video. I No Longer Have One, Nor Do I Encourage Them.

Darling Crimson
11h

Excellent presentation! Thank you. I think I asked you before but are you familiar with Look outfa Charlie?

I have not seen him active for quite some time but when he was active his content on odyssey what about the sounds and frequencies that he claims he can hear voices and that they are intentional. He has made the claim that he does not believe that schizophrenia or ghosts are unknown spiritual entities or mental illness but rather intentional hired people who broadcast into people's homes and environment to mess with them. His work is hard to listen to but he and his point of view is quite compelling.

Thank you for today's insights 🥰🙏❤️

