The Home & Electrical Pollution
First Published: 05.19.2024
Source & Full Credits: Zac from Power of the Pulse
https://open.substack.com/pub/powerofthepulse/p/the-insane-reason-your-emf-shielding
Related:
Proper Residential Grounding Feedback
Source & Full Credits: Zac from Power of the Pulse
https://open.substack.com/pub/powerofthepulse/p/the-insane-reason-your-emf-shielding
Related:
Proper Residential Grounding Feedback
No posts
Multiple times in this interview, I used the term "broadcast" where I should've used "transmission" or "emission." Nonetheless, the overall message remains, and it is still one of the major contributors to the decline in our health worldwide.
Thank you! This interview is insightful and helpful. I have had heart palpitations for years — but never while hiking. That never made sense to me. I feel empowered by your shared knowledge - with deep gratitude.