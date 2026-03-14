FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SLK's avatar
SLK
2d

Really not surprised with the deep f........rs in play, but 100% without me for a very, very long time ago, Thank you for confirming this machiavelik system. Much appreciated FM8.

Reply
Share
Katannya Rayne's avatar
Katannya Rayne
2d

Its so much more €vil than this too.

Babies are as natur@I as it gets.

Research H€K-293

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 FM8 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture