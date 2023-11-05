Share this postFM8’s SubstackTHE EO GLOWCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTHE EO GLOWFirst Published 12.20.2021 On BitChuteFM8Nov 05, 202317Share this postFM8’s SubstackTHE EO GLOWCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore72ShareOriginal Post: https://www.bitchute.com/video/m5j4vSy7M1o1/17Share this postFM8’s SubstackTHE EO GLOWCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore72Share
Thanks! evil doers hitting every angle. Stay vigilant and pray for discernment
So i think what your are saying the syringe itself after sterilized with EO s and i wonder if the bag itself is gased with EOs in it to keep the product sterilized.