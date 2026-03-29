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Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
12h

Knowing this is going on really bothers me. We are being assaulted in every way... poisoned air, water and food, and constant radiation to our bodies. How can we stop all this evil? I DO NOT CONSENT!!!!!

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Carol Dickinson's avatar
Carol Dickinson
6h

Thank you for posting this FM8"s... because people get to see what it does to the blood... AND how HIGH the EMF/RF meters go... when in the presence of wireless devices, cell phones, cell phone towers, etc.

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