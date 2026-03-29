The Biological Burden
Set To Music With Some Explicit Lyrics
See the source links to bypass
This video.
Source Links:
Intense EMR & The Biological Burden
SHATTERED MAN
Set To Music With Some Explicit Lyrics
See the source links to bypass
This video.
Source Links:
Intense EMR & The Biological Burden
SHATTERED MAN
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Knowing this is going on really bothers me. We are being assaulted in every way... poisoned air, water and food, and constant radiation to our bodies. How can we stop all this evil? I DO NOT CONSENT!!!!!
Thank you for posting this FM8"s... because people get to see what it does to the blood... AND how HIGH the EMF/RF meters go... when in the presence of wireless devices, cell phones, cell phone towers, etc.