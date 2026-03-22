FM8’s Substack

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
4dEdited

Thanks for this conversation. Separateness (vs inter-operability) is so important for us now; I have spent the last 6 years dismantling connections in my tech life, and gradually walking away from most aspects of what the normies call 'connection'. With every small disengagement, I grow stronger. Yes to people, individuals, but no to systems that are automatized or ai based.

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Joe Mckinney's avatar
Joe Mckinney
4d

Smart Dust-Nureal Dust Particles Get Inside Our Body And 6G Terrahurtz Does Its Thing To Hook Us Up To Our(wireless body network) Digital Twin In The Cloud

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