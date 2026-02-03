Synthetic Fiber NetworkRe-Post, First Published 03.09.2024FM8Feb 03, 20261437ShareSource On Substack: https://open.substack.com/pub/firemedic8/p/synthetic-fiber-network1437Share
This was/is the most accurat assomption of what is occuring right in front of our life. Better anowledge it to prépare yourself.
It is so disgusting to see this stuff. I think that this technology is absolutely harvesting our own natural bio-electricity. We don't need to wonder. These people (the wolves) are way ahead of us. There are already even IEEE standards for it. It is being done under the guise of "healthcare" 4.0.
I think that is why doctors won't even talk about it. They know. There's no way they don't know.
You can't tell me that they don't know about remote patient monitoring, precision AI healthcare. wireless drugging, telemetry, and the medical body area network (MBAN). It is their job to know!
And, like you said, Eric. It's all about their paychecks. Any decent person would not be ok with this technology being put under our skin, without our knowledge or consent. It is disgraceful, IMO, and they're really only screwing themselves because people are learning about all of this, and they are no longer trusting the doctors. They are lying by omission, not to mention upholding the lies about the jabs, the PCR tests, the masks, plandemics, etc. and people, those who care to know, know it.
"Energy Harvesting Based WBANs (Wireless Body Area Networks)"
https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/energy-harvesting