FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
15h

thanks....

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ZK's avatar
ZK
10h

Why is he so triggered by the guy saying that everything measures charge? Looks to me like he is trying to discredit the idea and deflect away when in reality it is all about your “charge” as frequency is how they identify and track everything.

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