thanks....
Why is he so triggered by the guy saying that everything measures charge? Looks to me like he is trying to discredit the idea and deflect away when in reality it is all about your “charge” as frequency is how they identify and track everything.
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thanks....
Why is he so triggered by the guy saying that everything measures charge? Looks to me like he is trying to discredit the idea and deflect away when in reality it is all about your “charge” as frequency is how they identify and track everything.