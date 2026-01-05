FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danyèle's avatar
Danyèle
14hEdited

Hi Eric!

Thank you for sharing these footages!

Your daughter is very talented, and so are you for having so well captured the lace contours of the Moon that it makes me wonder why our Earth is always pictured as perfectly round and smooth…

Best wishes to you and family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 FM8 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture