I would say, about 2-ish weeks, or so.......since the 'jet fuel crisis' has become a thing, I haven't been seeing 'lines in the sky'. Granted, about 1/2 of the 2-ish past weeks have been cloudy/rainy.....but the non cloudy/rainy days, there's been no Chem-trailing, here in CT. Today, and the next several days.....no rain in the forecast.......lets see wtf happens!
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I would say, about 2-ish weeks, or so.......since the 'jet fuel crisis' has become a thing, I haven't been seeing 'lines in the sky'. Granted, about 1/2 of the 2-ish past weeks have been cloudy/rainy.....but the non cloudy/rainy days, there's been no Chem-trailing, here in CT. Today, and the next several days.....no rain in the forecast.......lets see wtf happens!