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I have heard, Eric, and I am not sure where I heard it, but I heard that they now have a way of (stealthfully) hiding the long chemtrails from view so that they are no longer visible in the sky. I can't prove whether this is true or not, but it is something maybe to be aware of if these chemtrails just magically disappear, yet the sky remains chalky from the aluminum and other chemicals, plastics, etc. known as "geoengineering," or more technically, stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) particulate matter.
Also, another thing I heard, but don't know if it is true, is that a normal airplane only burns fuel upon taking off and landing. The rest of the time that the plane is in the air, it uses something else to keep itself aloft. That would make sense on long flights to other countries, etc. where the plane doesn't stop for refueling. There is no way that an airplane can store that much fuel on those long flights without stopping to refuel. That means that normal condensation trails from burning jet fuel would only be seen upon take-off and landing.
Another argument against the "condensation" trails that people are forever attributing to the chemtrails.
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I have heard, Eric, and I am not sure where I heard it, but I heard that they now have a way of (stealthfully) hiding the long chemtrails from view so that they are no longer visible in the sky. I can't prove whether this is true or not, but it is something maybe to be aware of if these chemtrails just magically disappear, yet the sky remains chalky from the aluminum and other chemicals, plastics, etc. known as "geoengineering," or more technically, stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) particulate matter.
Also, another thing I heard, but don't know if it is true, is that a normal airplane only burns fuel upon taking off and landing. The rest of the time that the plane is in the air, it uses something else to keep itself aloft. That would make sense on long flights to other countries, etc. where the plane doesn't stop for refueling. There is no way that an airplane can store that much fuel on those long flights without stopping to refuel. That means that normal condensation trails from burning jet fuel would only be seen upon take-off and landing.
Another argument against the "condensation" trails that people are forever attributing to the chemtrails.