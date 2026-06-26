FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

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Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
2d

I wish I could get even one person I know to believe me when I talk about this. I don't know how humanity is going to survive with so many who are totally asleep.

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Kim's avatar
Kim
2d

And people keep wondering why they feel like crap. It is no mystery. If they would just pay attention and listen, and BELIEVE IT!

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