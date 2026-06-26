I wish I could get even one person I know to believe me when I talk about this. I don't know how humanity is going to survive with so many who are totally asleep.
And people keep wondering why they feel like crap. It is no mystery. If they would just pay attention and listen, and BELIEVE IT!
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I wish I could get even one person I know to believe me when I talk about this. I don't know how humanity is going to survive with so many who are totally asleep.
And people keep wondering why they feel like crap. It is no mystery. If they would just pay attention and listen, and BELIEVE IT!