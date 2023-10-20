SAVE THE EARTH - BURY TREES - STUMP TO PUMP
Agendas March On, Now That Humanity Is Being Buried At An Alarming Rate, Now It's Time To Bury Trees
Source: KatRS2021
And
Kat’s Description Box:
Forest "resiliency" partnerships...my dives.
Bill Gates' "Breakthrough Energy" gives 6.6 million dollars in seed funding to a "local" company in our county. What is this all about?
Frontier Climate fund (selling carbon credits back to powerful corporations):
Kodama "Mapping Innovation" landscape (ie, carbon capture is a new ponzi scheme...pay attention):
U keep up informing the public about fake climate change, the elites and the planets trees. It’s very important to humanity. Thank U!