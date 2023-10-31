FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzy's avatar
Suzy
Oct 31, 2023

This is frightening stuff. I believe everything that you say . However I have a very difficult time getting my friends and family to believe me. They just can not see it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Renee Marie's avatar
Renee Marie
Oct 31, 2023

It’s interesting the AREA she is speaking about. That is generally a Conservative area in California (forest fire anyone?).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 FM8
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture