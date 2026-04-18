"Under An Ionized Sky" really opened my eyes. Excellent find, thank you!~ 🙏
We need a wave of truth in terms, let's all call things the honest, direct, most logically true to purpose and fact terms. In the case of 'geoengineering,' that's the brand label to avoid people recognizing the actual situation. The truest definition of the operation is GEOTERRORISM, that's the strategy, the tactic under geoterrorism is not 'chemtrails' it's SKYPOISONS. If there's a toxicant, toxin, or poison in the air, it's a SkyPoison! If the sky, or land, or water is full of tactics such as designer fires, designer floods, designer insects, designer pathogens, or designer electromagnetic radiation that induces any form of compromised health or insanely pervasive surveillance, then the best and most lawful term for the crime is GEOTERRORISM. Don't let the criminals take our focus off the baseline true function via clever deflection terms away from lawful action: use SkyPoisons, Toxxines (for every injection that contains even one toxicant), and GeoTerrorism. These terms lead to lawful criminal prosecution and greater awakening. Their terms deflect action against them.
No posts
"Under An Ionized Sky" really opened my eyes. Excellent find, thank you!~ 🙏
We need a wave of truth in terms, let's all call things the honest, direct, most logically true to purpose and fact terms. In the case of 'geoengineering,' that's the brand label to avoid people recognizing the actual situation. The truest definition of the operation is GEOTERRORISM, that's the strategy, the tactic under geoterrorism is not 'chemtrails' it's SKYPOISONS. If there's a toxicant, toxin, or poison in the air, it's a SkyPoison! If the sky, or land, or water is full of tactics such as designer fires, designer floods, designer insects, designer pathogens, or designer electromagnetic radiation that induces any form of compromised health or insanely pervasive surveillance, then the best and most lawful term for the crime is GEOTERRORISM. Don't let the criminals take our focus off the baseline true function via clever deflection terms away from lawful action: use SkyPoisons, Toxxines (for every injection that contains even one toxicant), and GeoTerrorism. These terms lead to lawful criminal prosecution and greater awakening. Their terms deflect action against them.