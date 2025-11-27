I hope you take this with respect to your belief system, I mean no challenge to it. Thank you.
The classic Gnostics, they were called that name as a putdown, sort of a "know-it-all" group of people who revered the earth and nature but for them, they called themselves Telesti,
(I can't recall the correct spelling just now)
but they considered themselves to be, "those who are aimed" and they set up schools to teach others to help them understand wisdom principles in what could be observed, first-hand.
Their efforts included teachings, to study the sky with as much accuracy as they could discern, the naked eye observations and cues received from repetition of their attention to the sky, it was important to gaze upon for a large and organic, the direct understanding of rhythm and cycle, the goal was to see the natural order and to respect the surroundings of life and move with instinct to maintain right choices and direction, this is a classic form of intel.
They were stamped out swiftly so as to demolish any impulse others might have gained for their autonomy, under the Gnostic influence, the inherent desire to think about these things that you are showing us today.
The authority, the ones with the money and connections, wanted to command and control this. It threatened their power and will to override the actions they harnessed, dashing out of their peasant's free-will to move and act out of instinct, similar to our challenge today.
In our day now, this translates into our times, the appreciation of our natural habitat that is more than just a scenic backdrop, like those we enjoy in movies (which I don't enjoy anymore, realizing that fake is "normal").
Today, I give thanks for the beauty of what is here for us to bask in, to breath in and to relax in, for our health. This is under our control, so it is our choice to "harness", using our own instincts which will be our guide for right action to prepare what is ahead for our future.
Gratefully, we live to see another day.
Happy Thanksgiving, I cherish your insights and courage to aim for the highest outcome we can do for ourselves, with the grace of what we have, the inherent wisdom and our own will to see.
Hey FM8. I love your work mate... I thought to share this with you for your opinion... These I believe to be micro-strands that appear to increase (or facilitate) the effects of frequency based covert attacks (i.e. burns, vibrations, v2k and tinnitus).. They are too big to be nano and are more on the MICRO scale... I believe they might be graphene based or carbon based (although they are magnetically attracted at room temperature which means they may be metallic or doped with heavy metals..) Check it out mate!
These things are EVERYWHERE.. I am SURE they are from the chemtrails...
Check it out!
https://open.substack.com/pub/geckopico/p/nwo-microstrands-vibration-and-sleep
