Post Completion Feedback.
Eric:
So did you feel a noticeable difference in your home once the grounding was completed? If so how long after the completion did it take effect when you noticed it?
Margie:
Yes, I was down by the pool, about 40 feet from the basement breaker boxes the electricians were working on. I felt the whole house drain of the chaotic energy even down by the pool as they hooked up the final wiring. I walked up to the electricians & asked if they had successfully connected the final wiring. They said, "Yes for the 1st & 2nd floors, however, not the breaker box on the third floor yet". Once they completed, I walked through our home with my trifield meter, which equaled the reading the electricians got with their much more expensive meter.
Related:
Thanks again for another great post Eric... I may try to get a group together here in the UK to lobby parliament to get all homes properly grounded.
https://wilhelmreich.gr/en/orgonomy/about-orgonomy/orgonomy-as-a-science/
This should give an explanation of what they're finding with orgonomy. I hope you enjoy what can be learned and experimented with.