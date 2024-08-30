Post Completion Feedback.

Eric:

So did you feel a noticeable difference in your home once the grounding was completed? If so how long after the completion did it take effect when you noticed it?

Margie:

Yes, I was down by the pool, about 40 feet from the basement breaker boxes the electricians were working on. I felt the whole house drain of the chaotic energy even down by the pool as they hooked up the final wiring. I walked up to the electricians & asked if they had successfully connected the final wiring. They said, "Yes for the 1st & 2nd floors, however, not the breaker box on the third floor yet". Once they completed, I walked through our home with my trifield meter, which equaled the reading the electricians got with their much more expensive meter.

