Yup! I've had lots of people bring me in different brands of Procaine to test. It's used for a lot of 'alternative' health treatments, so a lot of people I know kept bringing in different brands hoping something would be okay. The only one that was okay was homemade by a local practitioner with powder she got in Peru. I've seen a lot in Procaine, but that picture of a cityscape is award winning! At this point in history, I think it's safe to assume that commercially- produced injectables, including saline, are likely to contain tech. of one sort or another.
When I've seen those kinds of patterns in things, it has occured to me that they COULD contain mesages of some kind - like ancient languages do - meant to transmit messages via frequencies to the human consciousness and/or energy field.