I would like feedback from anyone who tries it. I'm currently just south of 80 days, with two setups the smaller fan as seen above, and 20 inches, which I'm not recommending the bigger fan, it wiped me out.
This setup seems to add cleanliness to the air. Also seems to add peace to the environment when we have, weaponized guests over. Still Testing.
What you will need:
12-in, 120-Volt, 3-Speed/Fin Fan.
(9) 12G (2mm) Solid Copper Wire (soft).
Cut Wire to 9cm long, twist 3 wires together.
I drilled and zip-tied, mounting tape will work.
I have a small ionizing machine. You can definitely overdo it and get a pretty bad headache from too much. When I am able I try to get near moving water of any kind, that moves negative ions and makes a person feel very refreshed. Thanks for this idea!
i will buy these components and make this ionic device...i will return to comments and describe my experience.
I am always grateful for your knowledge and insights.
Thank -you