FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

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crapshoot farmer's avatar
crapshoot farmer
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"Civil liberties"...what a quaint concept. Gone by a thousand cuts and not noticed enough while we were busy living.

"Data centers" eventually the subject of TV shows like "Abandoned" and "Mysteries of the Abandoned". Well, hopefully.

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