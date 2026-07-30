NDAs
The Local Level Seems Foreign
Source: https://www.youtube.com/@moreperfectunion/shorts
The Harm
The use of NDAs in economic development deals causes several concrete harms. First, they violate a fundamental principle of local democracy: that a community should be able to provide input into the use of public resources and receive information that allowing it to evaluate the work of elected officials and public servants.
"Civil liberties"...what a quaint concept. Gone by a thousand cuts and not noticed enough while we were busy living.
"Data centers" eventually the subject of TV shows like "Abandoned" and "Mysteries of the Abandoned". Well, hopefully.