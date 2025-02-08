NC Update with Billy From Perma Pastures

Share this postFM8’s SubstackNC Update with Billy From Perma Pastures Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript7Share this postFM8’s SubstackNC Update with Billy From Perma Pastures Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32NC Update with Billy From Perma Pastures Published 02.07.2025FM8Feb 08, 20257Share this postFM8’s SubstackNC Update with Billy From Perma Pastures Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32ShareTranscriptSource: Perma Pastures Farmhttps://youtu.be/6FhKXXcL68M?si=wfqiwoKVj12eYKDRDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postFM8’s SubstackNC Update with Billy From Perma Pastures Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFM8’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsFM8Recent PostsWoman Confronts Chemtrail Pilots12 hrs ago • FM8Geoengineering Pilots ConfrontedFeb 2 • FM8 and MellowKatMicrowave Fires With Deb Tavares Jan 30 • FM8Fungal Winter Wonderland Jan 18 • FM8Hidden in Plain SightJan 17 • FM8Distillation Residue & Fungal Crystal Structures Jan 8 • FM8THE FOG CHRONICLEJan 7 • FM8 and MellowKat
Share this post