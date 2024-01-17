Making videos was so foreign to me then. I put this together back in September 2021. The Department implemented a vaxx or test policy that would be enforced starting in October 2021. Yes, I said it in October 2021. The Insanity. However, it fell on deaf ears. I sent it out to all 300 firefighters in my department. Crickets. I hoped that if they saw this, they would put up a fight, give pushback, or something.

Ethylene Oxide (EO)

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ethylene-oxide

Source Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bxWZo1NvopTp/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ioaejaSpw8G9/