MY SWAB ARCHIVES
Making videos was so foreign to me then. I put this together back in September 2021. The Department implemented a vaxx or test policy that would be enforced starting in October 2021. Yes, I said it in October 2021. The Insanity. However, it fell on deaf ears. I sent it out to all 300 firefighters in my department. Crickets. I hoped that if they saw this, they would put up a fight, give pushback, or something.
Ethylene Oxide (EO)
https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ethylene-oxide
Source Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bxWZo1NvopTp/
Excellent work! You were ahead of the game in 2021.
Thank you for cross-posting alongside your research, Henry. Just based on the preliminary looks, the technology in the swabs is slightly different from what's been seen in the "mRNA products" and the dental anesthetics. It's reasonable to assume that this specific delivery route required these modifications.