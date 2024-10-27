Share this postMicrofluidic Devicesfiremedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMicrofluidic DevicesFM8Oct 27, 20249Share this postMicrofluidic Devicesfiremedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther12ShareLink: https://youtu.be/M37ZU0Ptkww?si=vPKTssTM7yYhbc0nSpider Silk Micro-Fluid Distribution Tubes 👇 Web Comparison FM8 and MellowKat·Oct 19Read full story9Share this postMicrofluidic Devicesfiremedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther12Share
There is fluid in those "tube" structures in the silk. Like they are tucked into silk and dispersed to travel like spider ballooning webs do. I'm dying to find out WHAT the fluid is.