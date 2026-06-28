Metamorphosis of a technology
Published by SAM on 01.05.2024
SAM’s Substack - darkfield-enigma.com
Metamorphosis of a technology
In my first post I showed a picture of how self-replicating cells develop into a kind of production site for a chip-like structure. With the help of an mRNA-like chain, this artificially newly created cell reads the blueprint…
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2 years ago · 42 likes · 17 comments · SAM
Thanks for this. He has a lot of great videos of the blood. I noticed my browser won't let me like his content any longer. 🤔