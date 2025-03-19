Playback speed
Share post
Manufactured Synthetic Invasion

Smallstorm Clips
FM8
Mar 19, 2025
2
5
Sources:

IT'S A GLOBAL INTEGRATED CAPSTONE EVENT -- SOFIA SMALLSTORM

https://rumble.com/voccy9-its-a-global-integrated-capstone-event-sofia-smallstorm.html

GASTROINTESTINAL SYNTHETIC INFESTATIONS

FM8
·
November 25, 2023
GASTROINTESTINAL SYNTHETIC INFESTATIONS

This Individual’s Substack will be shared as soon as it becomes available. FM8

Read full story

Rain Puddle Spot Check

FM8
·
Feb 18
Rain Puddle Spot Check

Set To Music, Sorry. There are no actual words that can be said anymore, the engineered weather assault train seems to never stop.

Read full story

From Chemtrails to Pseudo-Life: The Dark Agenda of Synthetic Biology (Sofia Smallstorm)

https://odysee.com/@wickedtruths:2/From-Chemtrails-to-Pseudo-Life---The-Dark-Agenda-of-Synthetic-Biology:9?r=GYmUjeiEnicyufBt4M3LLCN4DXxWqt4D

Synthetic Biology Manufacturing of Advanced Materials Research Center (SMARC)

Washington University in St. Louis
https://syntheticbiology.wustl.edu

Synthetic Biology: The Gateway to Future Biotechnological Industry

https://www.sciencerepository.org/synthetic-biology-the-gateway-to-future-biotechnological-industry

