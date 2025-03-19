Manufactured Synthetic Invasion

Share this postFM8’s SubstackManufactured Synthetic Invasion Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript13Share this postFM8’s SubstackManufactured Synthetic Invasion Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore25Manufactured Synthetic Invasion Smallstorm ClipsFM8Mar 19, 202513Share this postFM8’s SubstackManufactured Synthetic Invasion Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore25ShareTranscriptSources:IT'S A GLOBAL INTEGRATED CAPSTONE EVENT -- SOFIA SMALLSTORMhttps://rumble.com/voccy9-its-a-global-integrated-capstone-event-sofia-smallstorm.htmlGASTROINTESTINAL SYNTHETIC INFESTATIONSFM8·November 25, 2023This Individual’s Substack will be shared as soon as it becomes available. FM8Read full storyRain Puddle Spot Check FM8·Feb 18Set To Music, Sorry. There are no actual words that can be said anymore, the engineered weather assault train seems to never stop.Read full storyFrom Chemtrails to Pseudo-Life: The Dark Agenda of Synthetic Biology (Sofia Smallstorm)https://odysee.com/@wickedtruths:2/From-Chemtrails-to-Pseudo-Life---The-Dark-Agenda-of-Synthetic-Biology:9?r=GYmUjeiEnicyufBt4M3LLCN4DXxWqt4DSynthetic Biology Manufacturing of Advanced Materials Research Center (SMARC)Washington University in St. Louishttps://syntheticbiology.wustl.eduSynthetic Biology: The Gateway to Future Biotechnological Industryhttps://www.sciencerepository.org/synthetic-biology-the-gateway-to-future-biotechnological-industryDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postFM8’s SubstackManufactured Synthetic Invasion Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFM8’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsFM8Recent PostsSong - RF-EMF Sabrina WallaceMar 14 • FM8Heartbreaking VAERS Report Mar 13 • FM8Noisy Lights Mar 12 • FM8That Old Serpent Mar 8 • FM8AMI Signaling Mar 3 • FM8Monopoly - Follow The MoneyMar 2 • FM8100 Days Later: "Spider" Silk Acid BathFeb 28 • FM8 and MellowKat
