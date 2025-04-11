Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
5

ξLX IN G MAJOR

Set To Bach
FM8
Apr 11, 2025
5
5
Share
Transcript

Footage Timeline: 24 hours

Discussion about this video

FM8’s Substack
FM8’s Substack
Authors
FM8
Recent Posts
Mountain Man's Blood War
  FM8
Moon Watch 04.09.2025
  FM8
Pollen Collection - Rapid "Hyphae" Development
  FM8
Wings & Filaments
  FM8
Tap Water Fibers - Turpentine Experiment
  FM8
Fiber Flame Test
  FM8
The Ninth Hour
  FM8