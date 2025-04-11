ξLX IN G MAJOR

Share this postFM8’s SubstackξLX IN G MAJOR Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript13Share this postFM8’s SubstackξLX IN G MAJOR Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore55ξLX IN G MAJOR Set To BachFM8Apr 11, 202513Share this postFM8’s SubstackξLX IN G MAJOR Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore55ShareTranscriptFootage Timeline: 24 hoursDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postFM8’s SubstackξLX IN G MAJOR Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFM8’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsFM8Recent PostsMountain Man's Blood War3 hrs ago • FM8Moon Watch 04.09.2025Apr 10 • FM8Pollen Collection - Rapid "Hyphae" Development Apr 7 • FM8Wings & FilamentsApr 6 • FM8Tap Water Fibers - Turpentine Experiment Mar 30 • FM8Fiber Flame Test Mar 27 • FM8The Ninth Hour Mar 26 • FM8
Share this post