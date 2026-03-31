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Sonja's avatar
Sonja
6d

Hi FM8 Can you help those of us in the back row understand what we're seeing in these moon shots ... other than the 'moon'? Did i miss an explanation somewhere? Or is this just offered as a nice interlude from the insanity? I appreciate you + your work very much! Blessings to you + your family.

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Flea Mason's avatar
Flea Mason
5d

Yeah cool bro, I buzzed out on the luna wave when crrow released it. He's also captured the solar flares.

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